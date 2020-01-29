OKLAHOMA CITY — State health officials are awaiting test results from two Oklahomans who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The results, expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, are expected in the next 24-36 hours, officials said Wednesday morning at a news conference in Oklahoma City.
Neither person has been hospitalized and both are being "monitored," officials said.
Both have symptoms and "have the travel history (from Wuhan, China) that was required as a component for an investigation," said state epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed.
The cases are unrelated, he said.
Burnsed, Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Gary Cox and Doug Drevets, chief of infectious diseases at OU College of Medicine, spoke during the news conference updating the virus in the state.
In China, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 5,974, surpassing the 5,327 in mainland China during the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.
The death toll rose to 132, which is still lower than the 348 people who were killed in China by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. Scientists say there are still many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is.
The new virus is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS. As of December, MERS had sickened nearly 2,500 people since its identification in 2012.
Drevets said there currently is no specific treatment for the virus, though researchers are working on experimental treatments.
"Thankfully, humans have been able to survive for centuries without antibiotics," he said.
"Ultimately, what you are trying to do is develop an antibody by yourself," which takes 10-14 days, he said. "... to try to temp down the infection as it happens."