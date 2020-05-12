OKLAHOMA CITY — The fate of the state budget remains up in the air, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday, as he expressed concerns about funding increases given to some agencies.
"We still haven't made a decision on the budget," the governor said at an afternoon press briefing. "We're still digging into it."
Stitt said he wanted to be transparent with Oklahomans about how the budget situation was being handled and pointed out that his office had been cut out of writing the budget that lawmakers have sent to his desk.
Stitt has until Wednesday to act on the budget. He said on Monday that he intends to veto two budget bills that divert money from state pension plans and that his staff was putting together veto message for those bills to explain his action.
The governor said he won't sign a budget that will give the state problems now or nine months from now when work on the next budget begins.
Stitt pointed out that the state was facing a billion-dollar revenue shortfall and questioned increases in the budget for some agencies, including the Attorney General's Office.
"I don't know why you would increase any budget at this point when you are looking at this kind of deficit," the governor said.
Secretary of State Michael Rogers has been in talks with legislative leaders about the budget. The governor said he had talked with Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat for two hours Tuesday and would be speaking with House Speaker Charles McCall.
The governor said his door remains opened for budget discussions with lawmakers.
Among the budgetary priorities listed by the governor were building the best roads and bridges, properly funding education, preserving the state's pension systems and reforming the merit protection system.
"We are supposed to be here delivering services," he said.
Stitt said the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic "has sidelined a lot of things." He pointed out that last session he had signed an historic number of bills and would sign the least this year.
"I just want to point out to Oklahomans the structure and what we're up against," Stitt said.