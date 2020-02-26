The dismantling of state government’s venerable civil service structure continued moving forward Wednesday with the advancement of House Bill 3094, by Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, from committee.
In its current form, the bill would phase out the existing merit protection system by putting all new employees and current employees who opt to do so under a newly created Human Capital Management Administration. Individual state agencies would be allowed to set their own hiring, promotion and pay policies, while the HCMA oversees an employee grievance process to protect whistleblowers and handle employee disciplinary appeals and other grievances.
Osburn said the version of HB 3094 approved Wednesday by the House Government Efficiency Committee is only a “starting point” and will see considerable refinement before final approval.
“This bill is the work product of discussions with various entities ... over two and a half years and is continually evolving,” Osburn said. “The process getting to this point has been quite collaborative and productive. And this isn’t the final product. I look forward to working with everyone to craft one of the most meaningful, consensus-driven government reforms in years.”
The last major overhaul of the state’s civil service system occurred nearly four decades ago, and lawmakers and agency heads have complained in recent years that it is no longer functional. Many state employees, considered “unclassified workers” are no longer fully covered by it.
On the other hand, civil service systems protect workers and the public against misuse of the state payroll for political patronage and favoritism, and is intended to foster professionalism in state government.
Osburn said his bill “removes outdated red tape and makes management easier ... while also taking steps to preserve due process, accountability and transparency.”
Among other House bills advanced from committee ahead of Thursday’s deadline for such action was HB 2776, by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, which would allow local governments to create county hazard mitigation districts. The districts could assess an additional property tax of up to two mills for hazard mitigation projects.
The bill was prompted by flooding in Tulsa County and elsewhere.
