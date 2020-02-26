OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure that asks voters to amend the state constitution to cap pain and suffering damages in civil lawsuits at $350,000 is headed to the Senate floor.
The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday passed Senate Joint Resolution 40, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, by a vote of 7-2.
The measure comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court in April struck down the 2011 statutory cap on pain and suffering damages, also called noneconomic damages, in cases involving bodily injury. The court said it was an unconstitutional special law.
The challenge to the 2011 law was brought by James Todd Beason, who was severely injured when the arm of a crane crashed down on him in 2012, requiring several amputations on his arm.
Daniels said the Oklahoma Supreme Court decision undid years and years of work on lawsuit reform.
“Sadly, we must ask the people of Oklahoma to reaffirm the policies put in place by their elected representatives and senators,” Daniels said.
She said the court decided to legislate and ignored the authority of the Legislature.
The measure has exceptions if the acts of the defendant involved reckless disregard for the rights of others, gross negligence, fraud, intention or malice. The standard for the exceptions is clear and convincing evidence, which Daniels said is a high threshold.
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, cast the two votes against the measure. Kirt called the cap “arbitrary” and said it would most harm the most injured individuals. Ikley-Freeman noted that the state already has one of the longest constitutions in the union.
The measure would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution. It would not limit economic damages, such as lost wages and medical bills.
The bill now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.
Teacher pay
Three measures address compensation increases for Oklahoma teachers:
, SB1357 (bonuses) and SB1406 (special ed). SB1617
Senate Joint Resolution 25 by Sen. Kay Floyd, D-OKC
Would ratify the Equal Rights Amendment that Congress sent to the states for ratification in 1972. It would require 38 states, and after this year's legislative session began, Virginia appears poised to be the 38th to ratify.
Firearms
SB1398 and HB2796 would allow lawmakers to carry guns in the Capitol.
Other bills addressing firearms:
, SB1401 SB1567 (concealed carry license holders would be able to carry on public campuses), (explicit Second Amendment protections). HB2781 HB2781 failed in committee.
Firearm prohibitions proposed
would prohibit most magazines with a capacity of 11 rounds or more. House Bill 2940
would prohibit assault-style rifles from otherwise legal carry in cities with more than 100,000 residents. HB2945
HB3301 by Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole
Would designate cornmeal hoecakes as the official state cornbread. Hoecakes were named for the iron pan they were cooked in: A hoe looks similar to a round cast iron griddle. They're also known as Johnny cakes.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Would make 2020 the Year of the Bible in Oklahoma.
Medical marijuana - protections
HB3092 would exempt disabled veterans from paying tax on medical cannabis at dispensaries.
SB1909 would prohibit patient data from being used by OSBI for firearm licensing.
HB3061 prohibits counties from discriminating against MMJ businesses through zoning.
HB3227 would allow for home delivery of cannabis to licensed patients.
HB3941 would provide medical marijuana patient rights for nursing home residents and those in hospice care.
Medical marijuana - restrictions, expansions
SB1257 would restrict billboard advertising for medical marijuana.
HB3533 would restrict medical marijuana use in outdoor seating areas or standalone bars.
SB1228 would expand patient application discounts to disabled veterans/hospice patients/those with terminal diseases.
SB1248 would permit pharmacies to apply for dispensary licenses upon the federal government removing cannabis from the federal controlled drug schedule.
HB3474 would eliminate the statutory cap on cannabis waste license holders.
Medical marijuana
House Bill 3957 would permit dispensaries to produce and sell cannabis pre-rolls without a processor license.
HB3960 clarifies definitions for driving under the influence of cannabis.
Minimum wage
Senate Bill 1165 would require employers to pay their employees a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour. Other bills seeking to increase the minimum age:
, HB2985 , HB2986 . HB3556
Senate Joint Resolution 26 by Sen. Rob Standridge
Would limit pay raises for lawmakers based upon an average percentage increase over the past 10 years for full-time state employees.
Senate Bill 1097 by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso
Would require most students wishing to enroll in virtual public education to do so through a full-time virtual program offered in their home district, if such a program exists.
Related: Virtual school offerings through Tulsa-area districts
SB 1154 by Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee
Would require Open Records Act requests to be fulfilled within 30 days, with an option for a 30-day extension.
Senate Bill 1202 by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
Would require sex offenders who are ordered by a court outside Oklahoma to register as such to also register in Oklahoma, to be tracked by the Department of Corrections.
SB1264 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Would eliminate formal or informal traffic citation quotas.
SB1582 by Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove
Would require helmets for motorcyclists in Oklahoma as many surrounding states do.
SB 1877 by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter
Would mandate state buildings to have a lactation room and offer break time for state employees who need to express milk.
HB 2777 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
A proposed “porch piracy” law seeks to give local law enforcement more power in investigating thefts of packages and documents regardless of the value.
It passed out of a House committee.
House Joint Resolution 1027 by Rep. John Pfeiffer
Would change the signature requirement for initiative or referendum petitions by striking the clause tying that figure to the past gubernatorial election turnout.
SB 1462 by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter
Would impose a mandatory felony charge (four-year max sentence first offense) for anyone accused of profiting or attempting to profit off the nonconsensual dissemination of sexually oriented images such as “revenge porn.”
HB2791 and Senate Bill 1303
The House bill would amend the current car seat law to require kids under 14 be buckled in the back seat. Oklahoma is the only state without a law requiring minors to wear seat belts in the back seat, AAA Oklahoma has said.
SB1303 requires those 17 years old and younger to wear a seat belt when in the back seat.
It passed a Senate vote and will be considered in the House.
HB 2846 by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton
Would regulate kratom sales with restrictions on additives and requirements for labeling. Kratom is a plant with various strains processed into a pain-relieving stimulant that's legal in most of the world.
HB2809 by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-OKC
Would allow local boards of education to develop a line of revenue by selling school bus advertising (with content restrictions).
HB2994 by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton
Would ban most non cow’s-milk products from being labeled milk.
HB 3046 by Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton
Would prohibit “substantial burden” on people’s free exercise of religion, including school policies that ban graduating students from wearing tribal regalia such as eagle feathers at commencement due to religious beliefs.
HB3067 by Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau
Would require commercial poultry operations to install groundwater monitoring wells, with testing every four months, to mitigate problems with waste and other chemicals. Poultry houses are pictured here near Leach.
HB 3081 by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow
Would prohibit telemarketing firms from displaying spoof phone numbers on caller IDs to deceive call recipients from the true nature of the phone call.
HB3315 by Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
Would establish a 44% tax on electronic smoking devices used for tobacco products.
HB3506 by Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson
Would allow for 16- and 17-year-olds to use tanning beds with parental permission. Currently only those 18 and older are permitted at tanning salons.
HB3351 by Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar
Would allow local school boards to partner with nursing homes to create internship programs for high school seniors to help them get work experience or volunteer hours.
HB3321 by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle
Would expand eligibility for Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarships to students with at least one incarcerated parent. The state of Oklahoma funds private school scholarships for students with disabilities through the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program for Children with Disabilities. The voucher program was named for the daughter of former Gov. Brad Henry.
Oklahoma's legislative session begins Monday. Here's a look at lawmakers from the Tulsa area, plus contact information.
