OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure that asks voters to amend the state constitution to cap pain and suffering damages in civil lawsuits at $350,000 is headed to the Senate floor.

The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday passed Senate Joint Resolution 40, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, by a vote of 7-2.

The measure comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court in April struck down the 2011 statutory cap on pain and suffering damages, also called noneconomic damages, in cases involving bodily injury. The court said it was an unconstitutional special law.

The challenge to the 2011 law was brought by James Todd Beason, who was severely injured when the arm of a crane crashed down on him in 2012, requiring several amputations on his arm.

Daniels said the Oklahoma Supreme Court decision undid years and years of work on lawsuit reform.

“Sadly, we must ask the people of Oklahoma to reaffirm the policies put in place by their elected representatives and senators,” Daniels said.

She said the court decided to legislate and ignored the authority of the Legislature.

The measure has exceptions if the acts of the defendant involved reckless disregard for the rights of others, gross negligence, fraud, intention or malice. The standard for the exceptions is clear and convincing evidence, which Daniels said is a high threshold.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, cast the two votes against the measure. Kirt called the cap “arbitrary” and said it would most harm the most injured individuals. Ikley-Freeman noted that the state already has one of the longest constitutions in the union.

The measure would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution. It would not limit economic damages, such as lost wages and medical bills.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

