A deadly crash near Moore High School spurred a widespread mental health response and drew the state’s new Crisis Response Team to the school grounds.
A speeding truck, with an allegedly drunken driver at the wheel, hopped a curb and struck a group of runners from the school track team on Feb. 3.
One student was killed at the scene. Two more would die in the following days and weeks.
Between 150 and 200 students witnessed the horrifying crash, school officials estimated.
“I knew within five minutes of being at the scene that we needed mental health workers,” said Michelle McNear, an assistant superintendent of Moore Public Schools. “I knew we needed mental health workers because we had kids who had just seen the worst thing of their lives. We had teachers who had just seen the most traumatic experience of their lives.”