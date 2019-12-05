The state flu-related death total rose to three between September and late November, Oklahoma State Department of Health data showed Thursday.
The first recorded influenza-related death of this season was that of a 65 or older Tulsa County patient in October. One of the victims was of similar age, and the other was between 50 and 64. The deaths were recorded in northeast and east central Oklahoma.
There have been 141 flu-related hospitalizations in the state since Sept. 1, including the deaths, and the number is only due to rise, historically.
The state Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the “single best way to protect against the flu and its consequences.”
Officials urge everyone 6 months and older to get the vaccine. High-dosage vaccines are available to those older than 65.
Influenza spreads around the country every year, usually between October and May, via coughing, sneezing and close contact.
Eighty-seven Oklahomans died during the flu season last year, and more than 3,000 were hospitalized.
The flu strikes suddenly, and can last several days. Symptoms vary by age, but can include:
- fever/chills
- sore throat, cough
- muscle aches, fatigue
- headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible. Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms, and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable populations recently exposed to someone diagnosed with the flu.
The OSDH recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours fever-free before leaving home again.
The public can prevent the spread of the flu by covering coughs and sneezes with tissues and washing hands often.