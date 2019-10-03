OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has been awarded a $5.9 million federal grant to build the first state-run veterans’ cemetery in Ardmore, officials announced this week.
While Oklahoma has federal cemeteries, this will be the first state-run veterans’ cemetery, said Joel Kintsel, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
The facility will be on the site of the Ardmore Veterans Center, which has 55 acres of lawns, gardens and fields.
The cemetery is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022, said state Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, chairman of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
Creation of a state-run veterans’ cemetery has been a high-priority project for Simpson.
“This is a big deal,” Simpson said. “It really is.”
In 2017, Gov. Mary Fallin signed Senate Bill 543 allowing for the creation of the cemetery in Ardmore.
Simpson said the cemetery will be built on about 28 acres of land behind the Ardmore Veterans Center. Kintsel said it will have 3,200 burial plots.
Simpson said there will be no cost for burial, but funeral services will be paid for by the family.
“We estimate that 25,059 veterans reside within a 75-mile radius of this site,” according to a project narrative provided by the agency. “This grant will be used by the state of Oklahoma to establish a final resting place for our resident veterans as well as other veterans to commemorate their service to our nation.
“The proposed cemetery will also provide honorable burial to our indigent veteran population throughout the state.”
The federal cemeteries include the Fort Gibson National Cemetery and the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
The Oklahoma Military Department operates an Oklahoma City cemetery. It is called the Oklahoma Veterans Cemetery and the Union Soldiers Cemetery.
“For veterans that live in southern and eastern Oklahoma and northern Texas, their loved ones will have a local place they can bury loved ones and not have to drive to Fort Gibson or Elgin to visit the grave site,” Simpson said. “It is going to touch a lot of lives.”
Officials were initially told the grant would be for $7.7 million, but were later told the amount was $5.9 million, said Shane Faulkner, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman.
