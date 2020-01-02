Oklahoma had the second-warmest Christmas on record and the 11th warmest December, the state climatologist said Thursday.
Meanwhile, a tornado on Saturday near Broken Arrow upped the state's total to 147 — the most documented twisters in a calendar year for Oklahoma.
"Warm and mostly dry December weather dashed any hopes of walking in a winter wonderland, including dreams of a white Christmas," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary Thursday.
"Very little in the way of wintry weather was seen during the month, save for a couple of inches of snow in the western Panhandle and a few bouts with freezing drizzle and fog."
Christmas Day had a statewide average temperature of 57 degrees, topped only by 2016’s 57.6 degrees and far removed from 1983’s record cold of 4.7 degrees, he said.
Tulsa's high of 72 degrees on Christmas Day was one degree shy of the record of 73, set in 1922.
"The month was substantially warmer than normal," McManus said.
The statewide average of 43 degrees ranked as the 11th warmest December on record — 4.1 degrees above normal. State records go back to 1895.
The year’s final tornado occurred Saturday near Broken Arrow. It was rated an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and damaged power poles, trees and a few structures.
The year’s 147 tornadoes are the most in Oklahoma since accurate tornado records began in 1950, breaking 1999’s previous record total of 145.
The record was broken in October, with 146 confirmed tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.
May’s 105 tornadoes made up the bulk of the year’s record total, also the highest count for any month on record in the state.
Despite the record number, there were none of the strongest tornadoes — EF4s or EF5s — in the state during 2019.
For the year, the state came in exactly normal at 59.9 degrees, McManus said.
The highest temperature for 2019 was 108 degrees at Hooker in the Panhandle on Aug. 19, while the lowest of minus 4 degrees was recorded at Eva, also in the Panhandle, on Nov. 12.
The lowest wind chill was minus 17 degrees at Eva on Jan. 2, and the highest heat index of 118 degrees came at Bixby on Aug. 26.
The Climate Prediction Center’s January outlooks show increased odds of above-normal temperatures for all of Oklahoma save for the Panhandle, with those odds being greater in southeastern Oklahoma.
Odds are even for above-, below- and near-normal precipitation over the entire state.
The three-month outlook for January-March also shows increased chances for above-normal temperatures for the southern half of the state and equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.
McManus and other climatologists have said that the El Niño Southern Oscillation — or equatorial Pacific Ocean water temperatures — along with the location of the jet stream, have a considerable effect on climate in the United States.
Tornadoes hit these Oklahoma counties the most
Oklahoma tornadoes by month
Oklahoma tornadoes by year
Oklahoma tornadoes by season
Noteworthy statistics from Oklahoma tornadoes in recent years
20th-most tornadoes from 1950-October 2019 (tie): Beckham County
No. 20 (tie): Grant County
No. 19: Rogers County
No. 18: Garfield County
No. 16 (tie): Jackson County
No. 16 (tie): Texas County
No. 15: Ellis County
No. 14: Kingfisher County
No. 13: Tillman County
No. 12: Pittsburg County
No. 11: Grady County
No. 10: Mayes County
No. 9: Cleveland County
No. 8: Lincoln County
No. 7: Kiowa County
No. 6: Kay County
No. 5: Tulsa County
No. 4: Canadian County
Third-most tornadoes: Osage County
Second-most tornadoes: Caddo County
Most tornadoes: Oklahoma County
Journalism worth your time and money
Video: A look inside the National Weather Center
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'