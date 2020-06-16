Rick Frazier (right), from Bremen, Ohio, shows a Donald Trump banner to another Trump supporter as he sits with James Massery, from Preston, Okla., outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attendees at Saturday's campaign rally in Tulsa for President Donald Trump are being asked by state health officials to consider getting tested for COVID-19 before and after the event.
The event at the BOK Center is expected to draw an overflow crowd.
“We appreciate the president and his team of advisors for preparing temperature checks, face coverings and hand sanitizer for Saturday’s event and we encourage the public to closely follow public health guidance and procedures established for the event in order to protect yourself and loved ones,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Lance Frye.
Those planning on attending the event or any other large gathering face an increased risk of being infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter, he said.
Frye is recommending that those who plan to attend obtain a test before the event.
After the event, those who attended should minimize social interactions with others and consider being tested again, Frye said.
Attendees are asked to wear cloth face coverings, frequently use hand sanitizers, refrain from touching their faces and attempt to keep six feet of away from others, Frye said.
Those 65 years old and older or who have a compromised immune system are encouraged to stay home.
“The Oklahoma State Department of Health has tripled is contact tracing, created strike force teams across 11 regions to support and contain identified hot spot areas, and established free, accessible COVID-19 testing centers across the state,” he said. “Our hospital surge plan continues to be activated, with all hospitals expanding bed capacity by 40% and TeleHealth devices deployed into rural communities to increase coordination among specialized medical experts.”
Featured video
Throwback Tulsa: Remember when they buried a car at the courthouse?