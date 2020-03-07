Oklahoma health officials announced Saturday that individuals being monitored for possible coronavirus infection tested negative.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said in a news release that the state’s lab began testing Friday and will continue to test as specimens are received from health care providers.
The news comes nearly 24 hours after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was discovered in Tulsa County.
That person, who officials said Friday is recovering at home after receiving treatment, had recently traveled to Italy.
The man, who is in his 50s, is isolated along with his family. Officials repeatedly emphasized at a Friday press conference there is no evidence of “community” spread and that the risk to the general population remains low.
The infected person arrived at the Tulsa International Airport on Feb. 23 and didn’t exhibit symptoms until Feb. 29, said Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.
Once symptomatic, Dart said, the man immediately began wearing a flu mask and called his health-care provider, which helped him to take the appropriate next steps.
The health department did not specify whether those who tested negative for the virus were connected to the infected individual.
As of Saturday, eight patients in Oklahoma have tested negative for coronavirus.
Having the capability to test in state allows for enhanced response in receiving more timely test results. The turnaround time for most testing samples is between 24 to 72 hours.
Public health officials remind the public to remain vigilant in practicing common infection control measures such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and remaining home away from social gatherings and public places when they are sick.
If anyone has recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread and develops a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call the Tulsa Health Department 918-582-WELL (9355) or a health care provider for recommendations.
The OSDH has implemented a call center for the public to ask questions about COVID-19. The center is open until 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Hours of operation for next week will be announced Monday. Services for those who speak Spanish are available as well. The number to the call center is 1-877-215-8336.
Common signs and symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who has concerns about signs or symptoms should contact their health care provider in advance before arriving at a clinic or hospital.