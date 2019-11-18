OKLAHOMA CITY — Two state lawmakers have introduced a resolution condemning the U.S. Congress for pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, are the authors of House Concurrent Resolution 1009.
The U.S. House is in the midst of an impeachment inquiry into Trump following allegations he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of political foe Joe Biden in exchange for the release of military aid.
“The Oklahoma Legislature hereby condemns the members of the United States Congress for pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Donald J. Trump, the duly elected President of the United States, instead of performing the serious work required by the United States Constitution that the American people elected them to fulfill and that each member swore an oath to uphold,” the resolution states.
West and Dahm could not immediately be reached for comment.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, was asked about the resolution.
“My initial reaction is we have a lot of important issues to focus on in Oklahoma and spending time on a resolution that has no legal effect and that Congress probably will pay no attention to is not a good use of our time and resources,” Virgin said.
She said the resolution is purely political in an effort to make headlines.