OKLAHOMA CITY — Two state lawmakers have introduced a resolution condemning the U.S. Congress for pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, are the authors of House Concurrent Resolution 1009.
The U.S. House is in the midst of an impeachment inquiry into Trump following allegations that he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of political foe Joe Biden in exchange for the release of military aid and a White House visit.
“The Oklahoma Legislature hereby condemns the members of the United States Congress for pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Donald J. Trump, the duly elected President of the United States, instead of performing the serious work required by the United States Constitution that the American people elected them to fulfill and that each member swore an oath to uphold,” the resolution states.
West and Dahm are seeking a vote on the legislation. Lawmakers return for the next session on Feb. 3.
Both offered comments in a news release. West said the proceedings should “shock and terrify” Americans.
“For far too long members of Congress have blatantly ignored the Constitution and the rights protected in it,” Dahm said. “We’ve seen numerous laws passed and introduced that violate due process, and now this new attack on the president is another example of how little regard is being shown for the protections in our Bill of Rights.
“If there are those willing to violate these rights in going after a duly elected President, the future of what may be used against our citizens is of great concern. We must take a stand for our rights.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, was asked about the resolution.
“My initial reaction is we have a lot of important issues to focus on in Oklahoma, and spending time on a resolution that has no legal effect and that Congress probably will pay no attention to is not a good use of our time and resources,” Virgin said.
She said the resolution is “purely political” in an effort to “make headlines.”