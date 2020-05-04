THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 163 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD
MADISON WASHINGTON AR
IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS
FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
ADAIR CRAIG CREEK
DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA
OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA
PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA
WAGONER WASHINGTON OK
IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE
MCINTOSH PITTSBURG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE,
BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS,
FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER,
MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA,
PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE,
STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER,
AND WILBURTON.
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WAGONER...NORTHWESTERN
MUSKOGEE...OKMULGEE...SOUTHEASTERN TULSA AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL
630 PM CDT...
AT 558 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM NEAR COWETA TO 2 MILES WEST OF PRESTON TO 2 MILES
NORTHEAST OF CROMWELL. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH.
NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH
THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
BROKEN ARROW... OKMULGEE...
WAGONER... OKEMAH...
BIXBY... OKFUSKEE...
COWETA... HASKELL...
MORRIS... BEGGS...
BOLEY... PORTER...
BEARDEN... CASTLE...
CLEARVIEW... PRESTON...
STONEBLUFF... PHAROAH...
BALD HILL... OKMULGEE STATE PARK...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND
233.
A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN
AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
In a Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the Oklahoma House Charles McCall listens to debate on the House floor, in Oklahoma City. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
OKLAHOMA CITY — Medical providers would be immune from liability arising from coronavirus treatment under a bill approved Monday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Senate Bill 300, a 2019 castoff refitted with new language by Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, is intended to protect providers from lawsuits over treatment — or non-treatment — of actual or suspected cases of COVID-19 during the current public health emergency.
It would not apply to cases of "gross negligence" or "willful or wanton misconduct," and is limited to the end of Gov. Kevin Stitt's emergency declaration or Oct. 31, whichever comes later.
Rep. David Perryman, D-Chickasha, in an apparent dig at some of President Donald Trump's more perplexing comments regarding possible treatments for COVID-19, asked O'Donnell if the bill would protect providers who injected disinfectants or inserted ultraviolet lights into the lungs of patients.
O'Donnell left the bait dangling but said "injecting floor cleaner willy nilly" would likely constitute gross negligence.
The bill passed 95-2.
Also Monday, the House adopted and sent to the governor SB 801, which will allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to administer anesthesia without a doctor present.
CRNA would have to have what amounts to written instructions from a physician or dentist to anesthetize a patient.
Similar legislation has been attempted several times in recent years without success, but this spring SB 801 passed both the House and the Senate without an opposing vote.
Monday's session was conducted under unusual conditions because of the COVID-19 epidemic, with most members coming onto the floor only to vote. Several did not make their way to the Capitol at all, choosing instead to vote by proxy, which is being allowed by the House for the first time this year.
The House and Senate resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, at which time they will consider whether to extend Stitt's extraordinary state of emergency powers.
