State authorities are investigating allegations that a Pawhuska Police Department employee mishandled a confidential informant that led to the suspension of the city’s police chief.
The Osage County District Attorney’s Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations, an OSBI spokeswoman said Thursday.
The claim alleges that an employee failed to properly handle an informant. Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva reportedly was suspended with pay following the accusations.
Additional details regarding the investigation were unavailable as of Friday evening.
