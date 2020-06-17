OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said it launched a website to help Oklahomans better understand how and why to get a REAL ID.
The website can be found by going to realid.ok.gov or the DPS website, ok.gov/dps and clicking on the banner at the top of the main page.
Oklahomans will find information on the site including a quiz that can be taken to determine if you need a REAL ID or not.
The most common example of someone who will want one are people who fly domestically and do not have a passport.
If an individual wants a REAL ID, the website includes a checklist to help get all the required documents to obtain one. Citizens must have proof of identity, such as a passport or certified birth certificate.
They must also have proof of a Social Security number, which can be found on a social security card or W2. Two proof of residency documents are required and include a mortgage, lease agreement or utility bill.
Anyone who has had a name change for reasons like marriage, divorce or adoption will need proof of that name change.
The checklist contains a complete list of acceptable documents.
DPS has issued approximately 265 REAL IDs so far as part of the pilot production phase.
The agency is on target to begin issuing REAL ID to the public on July 1 at the main DPS location at 3600 N. Martin Luther King Ave., in Oklahoma City.
Issuance will then spread to other DPS locations and tag agencies in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Tulsa and eventually the entire state by the end of October.
The new website will be updated with available locations as they begin issuing REAL ID.
