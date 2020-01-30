Authorities are seeking the Tulsa public’s help in locating an escaped inmate accused of briefly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Thursday morning.
Darryl Sanders, 53, is described as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound light-skinned black man with brown eyes. He was known to drive a charcoal gray Pontiac Grand Am that features Oklahoma tag number HK3-253. Investigators suspect Sanders may live just west of downtown, according to a news release.
Sanders was serving a five-year sentence for larceny and possession of a controlled dangerous substance but failed to return to the Tulsa Transitional Center after work, according to Department of Corrections online records.
He was quickly identified as a suspect Thursday morning after his ex-girlfriend ran into a business in the 1300 block of East Apache Street saying that Sanders was trying to kidnap her.
Sanders came into the store and forcibly took the woman, according to a Tulsa Police news release. A witness tried to intervene, but Sanders knocked him down, the release states.
Officers later found the woman in the 1500 block of West Archer Street, but Sanders remains outstanding.
Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials do not advise residents to approach Sanders, but ask that those with information call 405-425-2570.