YES ON 802 MEDICAID EXPANSION

Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, leads supporters of Yes on 802 as they deliver petitions to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office in Oklahoma City on Oct. 24. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

 NATE BILLINGS

State officials have completed their review of 313,677 signatures turned in to put the question of Medicaid expansion to a statewide vote next year.

The secretary of state’s office counted 299,731 signatures, leaving the Medicaid expansion campaign more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Supporters of Medicaid expansion had to turn in nearly 178,000 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The Yes on 802 campaign turned in a record number of signatures.

The secretary of state’s office struck some signature petitions because they either lacked necessary circulator information or were not notarized. Representatives from the office finished counting the signatures on Nov. 15, according to documents submitted to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you