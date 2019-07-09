NORMAN — Millions of opioid tablets have been stolen or improperly dispensed from Oklahoma pharmacies, a compliance officer for the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy testified Monday.
Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Mississippi-based pharmaceutical supply company, had its license revoked and was fined $22,500 by the state pharmacy board in 2010 after an investigation revealed that it had improperly disbursed 6,721,000 opioid tablets through two pharmacies located on Indian land, documents revealed.
Compliance officer Gary Michael LaRue testified by video deposition that the prescriptions were all filled without a valid physician-patient relationship and without the involvement of a pharmacist licensed through the state.
“They were open on tribal land, and nobody felt like they had jurisdiction,” LaRue said.