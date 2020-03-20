State organizations warn 'blood can't wait' as blood drives are canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

For the organizations whose job it is to keep up the blood supply, there’s no way around it: Blood drives are their lifeblood.

And right now, like so many other things negatively affected by COVID-19, that lifeblood is at risk.

Jan Hale, Red Cross of Oklahoma spokeswoman, said so many drives are being canceled due to coronavirus precautions that the state is facing a critical blood shortage.

“One of our concerns is we don’t want to have another health crisis on top of the crisis we have already,” she said, adding that the organization is calling on donors to help out.

As of Thursday, some 4,500 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled nationally, which translates to around 150,000 lost donations. And those numbers are only expected to grow.

“We’ve lost a little over 200 units in the state,” Hale said. “We haven’t seen as many as some of the harder-hit states, but we expect it to get worse.”

She said about 80% of Red Cross donations come from drives held at sites such as workplaces, college campuses and schools — all of which have been affected by the virus.

Oklahoma Blood Institute officials say hundreds of OBI blood drives have been canceled around the state since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“It’s hard to assess the exact number at this time because it constantly changes, with cancellations coming in frequently,” said Heather Browne, OBI spokeswoman.

The cancellations will result in a loss of thousands of units of blood, she said.

As they work to counter their losses, both blood organizations want to get out a message: Blood donation is safe.

Residents, as long as they are healthy and feeling well, are encouraged to donate and help meet the need.

“It was a safe process before the pandemic, and we have added more precautions since, so we really feel like it continues to be safe,” Hale said.

Among those new precautions, Red Cross donors have their temperature taken up front, and anyone over 99.5 is not allowed to donate.

Hand sanitizer is provided, and donors must use it before they enter a Red Cross drive. Also, the beds have been moved so that they are facing foot to foot, allowing for social distancing, Hale said.

OBI also has enhanced its precautions.

“We want Oklahomans to know that blood can’t wait,” Browne said. “It is a perishable product that needs regular, constant donations to meet the needs of our community.

“We need everyone’s help to avoid a blood supply crisis.”

Video: Watch the March 19 Facebook Live stream update from local officials

Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be expected to be reported across the state.

Below you can find all the coverage of interest in Tulsa and around Oklahoma, with no paywall

A pandemic isn't the only time Tulsa World provides a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing. 

 

State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
Local

State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier

  • By Harrison Grimwood Tulsa World

Oral Roberts University officials announced Wednesday that a grounds maintenance contract employee tested positive for COVID-19. Merle Dry was identified as Oklahoma's first COVID-19 fatality.

Second pediatric case of COVID-19 confirmed as count rises to 44 in Oklahoma, 1 death

Family of 4 could get $3,000 under virus relief plan, Treasury official says

Latest COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths

The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.

In just three days, Oklahoma's new unemployment filings have tripled last week's total
State & Regional
featured

In just three days, Oklahoma's new unemployment filings have tripled last week's total

  • By Curtis Killman Tulsa World

State official says there is $1 billion available in fund to pay claims.

Latest COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths

State organizations warn 'blood can't wait' as blood drives are canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures

Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa

The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.

+17
McConnell unveils economic rescue plan amid virus shutdown
Business

McConnell unveils economic rescue plan amid virus shutdown

  • By Andrew Taylor and Lisa Mascaro Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the “checks in the mail” would be direct deposited into people’s accounts under the plan the Trump administration has proposed to Congress.

State low on COVID-19 testing supplies, will reserve tests for most vulnerable; Oklahoma's first nursing home resident diagnosed with COVID-19
News

State low on COVID-19 testing supplies, will reserve tests for most vulnerable; Oklahoma's first nursing home resident diagnosed with COVID-19

  • By Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World

The state epidemiologist said that as of Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had about 300 test kits but had received 200 specimens for testing.

Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen

Latest COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths

Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa

The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.

Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
State & Regional

Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen

  • By Harrison Grimwood Tulsa World

The case was reported Wednesday morning with 11 other cases in the state. The total cases found in the state is 31, 29 in-state and two out-of-state cases. The toddler, a patient who is younger than 4 years old, is the youngest patient reported yet in the state.

The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.

 

Oklahoma Watch: State asks day care centers to remain open
State & Regional

Oklahoma Watch: State asks day care centers to remain open

  • By Jennifer Palmer Oklahoma Watch

In a letter sent to child care providers across the state on Sunday, Oklahoma State Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown said the child care industry is a vital element of a community’s ability to respond to a health threat such as COVID-19.

Woodland Hills Mall joins list of coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements
Entertainment

Woodland Hills Mall joins list of coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements

  • From Staff Reports

An updated look at area event changes due to the coronavirus

Oral Roberts cancels athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year

Video: Coronavirus update from Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread
Education

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread

  • By Kyle Hinchey Tulsa World

Although Gov. Kevin Stitt has encouraged schools to remain open, public and private schools across the Tulsa metro are ready to cancel classes if health officials deem it necessary in the coming weeks.

Oral Roberts cancels athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year

Video: Coronavirus update from Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum

Coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements

+7
Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open
State & Regional

Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open

  • By Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World

The latest case is considered presumptive until federal health officials confirm the test results. One other case is pending confirmation, and one case has been confirmed.

Cruise ship update: Oklahomans with no symptoms say they're being quarantined amid confusing directives

OU, OSU move to online classes through April 3; ORU plans to return to campus after spring break

Related: Oklahoma to receive nearly $7 million from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fight coronavirus

Sources: Two TU football players quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure

+3
Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days
Washington
AP

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

  • By Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Taking drastic action Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to …

Tim Stanley

918-581-8385

tim.stanley

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:

@timstanleyTW

Tags

Recommended for you