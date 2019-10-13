Some Oklahoma Republicans are concerned about the state party’s financial situation amid an apparent rift between Chairman David McLain and Vice Chairman Mike Turner.
Financial problems and personality conflicts are not unusual for either state party. This year’s state Democratic Convention ended in confusion, with Alicia Andrews of Tulsa declared state chairman by just 12 votes. More than once in the past 15 years it has teetered on financial ruin.
But the Republican Party’s dominance at the ballot box may lead the casual observer to conclude it is flush with cash.
It is not.
People with knowledge of the situation say the party is about $25,000 in debt; just six months ago, it reportedly had a $10,000 balance.
The state party’s legal counsel, A.J. Ferate, said he could not confirm the figures but did not dispute them, either.
Ferate, who’s been the party’s lawyer for 11 years, said its financial condition “ebbs and flows.”
Turner, a former state representative from Oklahoma City, said it’s been ebbing a lot more than flowing since McLain became chairman last spring. He and others, who did not want to be quoted for the record, questioned trips McLain and Executive Director Tom Demont took to Republican National Committee meetings in North Carolina and Washington, D.C., and said their administration has been “amateur hour.”
“Our job is to fund raise, take punches so the elected officials don’t have to, and strike back at the Democrats,” Turner said in an email, “and do all 3 of those things aggressively! Our state party instead chose to pay for on-the-job-training, and brought in individuals with marked histories of being anti-Trump, and also fanatically hostile to elected Republican leaders.”
Turner says McLain and Demont do not have the experience or connections to raise the $150,000 a year needed to keep the state party going, and that McLain and his associates are too closely associated with “fringe” elements of the party.
“If you have a good product and marketing, people will support it,” Turner said in his email. “But right now, doors are slammed in my face.”
Reportedly, Turner is particularly upset about McLain’s ties to political consultant Holly Gerard.
Gerard has represented candidates who have challenged Republican incumbents and had a role in Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Turner is a Trump supporter.
McLain, a former Tulsa County Republican chairman from Skiatook, referred inquiries to Ferate, who blamed the party’s financial problems on state ethics rules that limit contributions to state parties.
“The biggest problem is not any particular chairman’s ability to raise money,” he said.
Ferate said a ban on corporate contributions to fund party operations is particularly bothersome, as is a limit on the amount elected state officials can contribute from their own campaign funds.
As it is, the Oklahoma Republican Party depends heavily on the largess of the state’s congressional delegation. Last month, U.S. Sen. James Lankford gave $10,000 to the party through a federal political action committee.
Campaign finance laws weaken parties in another way: Donors appear more inclined to contribute to individual candidates or PACs than to parties.
Ferate agreed but said, “A strong party with active party members is still the best vehicle for transmitting thoughts, messages, ideas.”
