OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s three largest gaming tribes on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit seeking to resolve a dispute with Gov. Kevin Stitt over tribal gaming compacts.
The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations filed suit in federal court in Oklahoma City. The three tribes operate the most casinos in the state.
The suit, naming Stitt as the defendant, seeks a judicial declaration that tribal gaming compacts renew on Wednesday.
Stitt and the tribes are at an impasse on the gaming compacts.
The governor believes the compacts expire Wednesday and is seeking higher rates that the tribes pay for gaming exclusivity. He also believes without a new agreement, Class III tribal gaming will become illegal on Wednesday.
The tribes disagree, saying the 15-year-old compacts automatically renew and their gaming operations will continue in a normal fashion on Wednesday.
Last year, tribes paid the state $150 million in exclusivity fees to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. The Class III rates range from 4% to 10%.
The lawsuit also seeks a declaration that the governor or his agents can’t interfere with the tribes’ gaming operations.
Stitt has said the current situation poses uncertainty for casino vendors, patrons and employees.
“The governor’s actions manifest an intent to unsettle and destabilize the tribes’ federal rights to conduct gaming under their automatically renewing compact in order to force the tribes to negotiate a brand new compact with him,” according to the lawsuit. “That conduct causes immediate injury to the tribes’ rights because it requires the tribes either to tolerate actions that deny the existence of their federal rights or to give up those rights entirely.”
The suit said that Stitt’s remarks about the legality of Class III gaming after Wednesday “have had the intended effect of manufacturing public uncertainty over the lawfulness of the tribes’ conduct of gaming under their renewing compacts.”
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said the uncertainty created by the governor has been seen as a threat to tribal employees and business partners.
“We see this legal action as the most viable option to restore the clarity and stability the tribes and Oklahoma both deserve by obtaining a resolution that our compact does automatically renew,” Batton said in a prepared statement.
Stitt said he was disappointed that a number of Oklahoma tribes, led by the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw nations, did not accept the state’s offer on Oct. 28 for a three-member arbitration panel to resolve the dispute outside court.
“This was a capstone action to their numerous refusals to meet with the state and begin negotiations on the Model Gaming Compact to ensure a win-win for all parties by the end of this year,” Stitt said in a prepared statement. “I was elected to represent all 4 million Oklahomans. I will continue to be laser focused on an outcome that achieves a fair deal and is in the best interest of the state and its citizens.”
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said tribal leaders have a duty to protect their sovereign rights and the interests of tribal citizens.
“While we prefer negotiation to litigation, the federal court is now the only reasonable alternative to bring legal certainty to this issue,” Anoatubby said.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the governor’s actions have left tribes with “little choice but to ask a federal judge to confirm the compact’s automatic renewal.”
The suit was filed by Robert H. Henry, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit and former Oklahoma attorney general.
Meanwhile, two tribes, the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, entered an eight-month compact extension with the state, according to Stitt’s office.
Neither tribe currently operates a gaming facility.
“The State of Oklahoma offered an extension, with no strings attached, to all tribes that operate casinos in the state, and my door continues to be open for more tribes to join who are worried about impending uncertainty,” Stitt said in his prepared comments.
