The state’s three largest chambers of commerce on Monday released a list of issues and policies for which they will be lobbying together during the legislative session that begins Monday.
The list includes a number of existing business incentives as well as at least one new one — an “angel investor” tax credit for underwriting startup businesses.
The joint agenda also brings back several chamber of commerce evergreens, including a cap on noneconomic damages in civil suits and workers compensation reform.
The chambers also remain opposed to some gun rights initiatives, especially those that would allow “open/concealed carry of guns into high-economic impact events (many of which are contractually required to prohibit weapons),” including horse shows, the Oklahoma and Tulsa state fairs, Olympic qualifying on the Oklahoma River, high school basketball and wrestling tournaments at the State Fairgrounds, and NCAA and Big 12 sporting events (including the Women’s College World Series).
The chambers said they also remain opposed to guns on college campuses and limits on business owners’ rights to prohibit weapons.
The chambers said they will continue to back criminal justice reform, and they called for “extending health insurance coverage to more Oklahoma residents, through pursuit of all available funds” but stopped short of endorsing expanded Medicaid.
The agenda includes several transportation and education issues and suggests it would oppose any attempt to increase oil and gas taxes.
