OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat on Monday announced the hiring of Keith Beall as Senate redistricting director.
Beall will earn $105,000.
Beall served as chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, a former Senate Republican from Enid. He most recently served as Lamb’s campaign manager in a failed bid to secure the Republican nomination for governor.
“He assisted with redistricting efforts for former Gov. Frank Keating and the House and Senate Republicans in 2001 and 2002,” said Aaron Cooper, a Treat spokesman.
The Legislature is required to redraw districts following the 2020 census.
Last time, the Senate hired a Republican political consultant to assist with the process, paying him more than $127,000.
John Estus, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the House also will have a redistricting director.
Whether that person is hired from outside or is already on staff remains to be determined, Estus said.
The person will be nonpartisan, Estus said.
Treat, R-Oklahoma City, appointed Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, as chair of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, will serve as vice chair.
“The Senate will conduct its redistricting process in a thorough, bipartisan and professional manner," Treat said. “I have full confidence Sen. Paxton and Sen. Rader will do a great job in leading the select committee’s efforts.”
Treat said other members, including Democratic senators, would be announced later.
Estus said the House will name its redistricting committee by the next legislative session, which begins in February.