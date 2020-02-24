OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Monday narrowly passed a bill requiring those 17 years old and younger to wear a seat belt when in the back seat.
The measure passed by a vote of 25-22. It takes 25 votes to pass the upper chamber.
The measure heads to the House for consideration.
Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, is the author of Senate Bill 1303. Pederson said a similar measure is on the House side.
Current state law only requires children under the age of 8 and passengers in the front seat to buckle up. The driver is also required to wear a seat belt.
Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, voted against the bill, saying he believed the decision should be left up to the adult.
“It is their kids,” he said.
Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Broken Arrow, also voted against the measure.
He said he requires his four children to buckle up, but believes the decision is best left to parents and not the government.
The measure was requested by AAA Oklahoma and a number of other groups, said Leslie Gamble, public and government affairs manager.
“We are the only state in the nation that does not make this standard law,” she said.
She said car crashes are the number one cause of death for those 8 years old to 17 years old.
She said the law had been on the books from 2005 until 2015, when it was inadvertently removed in another piece of legislation.
“We are restoring that protection,” she said.