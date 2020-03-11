OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed two bills aimed at helping nursing mothers.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Kim David, R-Porter, is the author of Senate Bill 285 and Senate Bill 1877.
She said the bills are needed to accommodate new mothers by allowing them to continue to work and express milk while at work.
Senate Bill 285 requires every state agency to let an employee who is lactating have reasonable paid break time each day to use a designated lactation room to maintain milk supply and for comfort.
The measure passed by a vote of 41-1 and heads to the House for consideration.
Senate Bill 1877 would require state-owned public buildings to provide a place for new moms to express milk or breast feed while at work. The measure specifies that the lactation room be a hygienic place, other than a bathroom, that is shielded from view and free from intrusion. It must contain a chair, a working surface and an electrical outlet.
David said the bill will have no financial impact because it does not require the building of a new room, just the designation of a room for such a purpose.
“This is a huge step forward for the state of Oklahoma to be able to take care of our new moms,” David said.
The measure passed by a vote of 43-1 and heads to the House for consideration.
Featured video