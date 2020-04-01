OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host three mobile blood drives to combat the shortage.
The three will be held: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at Lowe’s, 1114 S. Memorial Road, Bixby: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22, Cedar Ridge Christian Church, 4010 W. New Orleans, Broken Arrow; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, Lowe’s, 1114 S. Memorial Road, Bixby.
“Although COVID-19 is front and center for our health care systems, there is still a dire need for blood for many other patients,” Newhouse said. “OBI supplies blood to more than 90 percent of the hospitals in our state, including all of the children’s and veterans’ hospitals. Donating blood to address this critical shortage is one simple way Oklahomans can help our medical professionals during the COVID-19 public health crisis.”
To follow current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, each blood drive will take place at a mobile unit with scheduled appointments to reduce social contact for donors.
Appointment time slots, sign-ups and donor information can be found at www.obi.org. Drive-ups are also welcome.