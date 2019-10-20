State Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, filed legislation last week to toughen the state’s hate crime law in the wake of an incident in which one of his constituents was badly beaten.
Sharp said Senate Bill 1083 would allow district attorneys to charge hate crime offenders with a felony.
Hate crimes currently can be charged only as misdemeanors.
“It’s important that criminals be held accountable for their crimes and that their punishment reflect the severity of their crimes,” Sharp said in a news release. “Currently, Oklahoma’s hate crime statutes are not strong enough and I want to thank (District Attorney) Allan Grubb for bringing this to my attention.”
Grubb requested the bill in response to an incident in which two white men, Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian, attacked Jarric Deshawn Carolina outside a Shawnee bar on June 22.
Video caught Johnson and Killian punching, kicking and shouting racial slurs at Carolina. The attack left Carolina with life-threatening injuries from which he has not yet recovered.
“Hate crimes are becoming more prevalent, and as district attorneys, it’s important we have the ability to file charges that fit the crime,” said Grubb. “Mr. Carolina had a brutal crime committed against him yet under current law, these two men can only be charged with a misdemeanor. That isn’t adequate justice. They nearly killed Mr. Carolina and deserve a much harsher sentence.”
Johnson and Killian were charged with aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy and malicious intimidation, all of which fall under Oklahoma’s hate crime statute.
Killian has also been charged with preparing false evidence for punching himself in the face repeatedly to make it appear Carolina had hurt him. After getting out on bail, Killian was arrested again in July in Oklahoma County after missing a court date for prior drug and stolen vehicle charges.