OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased despite an increase in testing.
Stitt held a far-reaching Capitol news conference to discuss the epidemic in the state.
He had previously announced a phased-in reopening of the state beginning Friday and ending in June. He said he reserves the right to delay phases as more information becomes available.
The state has met a number of benchmarks to justify reopening, Stitt said.
“We are testing significantly, significantly, more people each week, so we are going to continue to still find cases in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
For the week ending April 17, the state had administered 13,050 tests and had 675 new cases, he said. The following week, it had increased testing capacity by 36% — to 17,777 — but saw a 3% drop in new cases, he said.
Meanwhile, the state has 288 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 4,600 beds available, he said.
The state has met the White House guidelines for a phased-in reopening, Stitt said.
Those guidelines include a downward trajectory in the number of people going to the doctor for the last 14 days for flu-like or COVID-like symptoms, he said.
The guidelines also include a downward trajectory of documented cases over two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive cases as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period, he said.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has come down since April 10, he said.
When the state began testing, more than 10% of those tested came back positive, he said.
Now, the figure is 6.1% for every 1,000 people tested, he said.
Elizabeth Pollard, deputy secretary of science and innovation, said the state has gone from the bottom in the United States to the middle of the pack in testing.
The state will continue to improve, Pollard said.
The laboratory at Oklahoma State University will be doing saliva-based testing, allowing the state to move from nasal swab testing, she said.
She said it is a huge benefit, especially for those in long-term care facilities, where nasal swab testing can be challenging and uncomfortable.
Saliva testing allows for quicker processing, she said.
Carter Kimble, deputy secretary for mental health, said the state has sent personal protective equipment to long-term care facilities. The personal protective equipment should be a supply of five to seven days, he said.
Stitt said those items include masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.
“Our goal is to test all 42,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities in our state over the next 30 days using this saliva test,” Kimble said.
Fewer than 15% of long-term care facilities have COVID-19 cases, Kimble said.
“Nursing homes and long-term care facilities really present unique challenges for a lot of states across the country,” Stitt said. “We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable populations even as we open up and recover.”
