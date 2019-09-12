Kids need hope, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister told a congressional subcommittee Wednesday during a two-hour hearing on trauma-informed education.
“Teachers can build hope, and that fosters resiliency, but without hope we do not have that ability to bounce back,” Hofmeister said.
Hofmeister, two other educators and the California surgeon general appeared before the House Labor and Education Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education.
The hearing was titled “The Importance of Trauma-Informed Practices in Education to Assist Students Impacted by Gun Violence and Other Adversities.” But, while members tried to drag the panelists into arguments ranging from gun control to immigration, the four witnesses stayed mostly on point — training educators to identify students dealing with trauma, and helping them overcome it.
“The world outside the classroom has an undeniable impact on the world inside the classroom,” Hofmeister said in her opening remarks.
Hofmeister said Oklahoma has the nation’s highest rate of children at risk because of adverse childhood experiences, known as ACEs. High divorce and incarceration rates, she said, are among the leading causes of those scores.
Trauma-informed teaching, Hofmeister said, involves getting past those experiences by asking “what happened” to a student rather than “what’s wrong with them.”
The strategies and techniques, Hofmeister said, rely heavily on the work of Chan Hellman, a University of Oklahoma-Tulsa researcher.
“It is based on the science of hope,” Hofmeister said. “We work with our teachers through professional development (to teach them) it is about relationships, about building and fostering trust. Trust and respect between student and teacher, between the families and the school. And we give our teachers more information about behavior, recognizing all behavior has meaning.”
Hofmeister said the strategy seems to be working.
“What we are seeing is that students are more engaged, and what we know is that student engagement is key to academic success,” she said.
“It can be as simple as the difference when a teacher greets children at the door. Knows their name, is there to support them as people, not just teaching a subject. Our students tell us this makes all the difference in the world.”
Hofmeister said an unexpected benefit of early career planning has been an improvement in students’ outlook on life.
“Students who engaged in (career planning) had purpose and an awareness of a future beyond the tassel and graduation,” she said. “That it is about something more ... this actually has had an impact on hope and on trauma-informed practice.”
Hofmeister, a Republican, was the favorite witness of the GOP members. Several tried to draw her into a conversation about teaching the benefits of two-parent families, but Hofmeister wouldn’t go down that road.
Yes, she said, public schools should support families, but they do that by listening more than telling.
“We want simply to build a relationship, and it unfolds from there,” she said.
