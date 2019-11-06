OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is asking an appellate court to overturn a district court’s ruling that an alcohol distribution law is unconstitutional.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the appeal of Oklahoma County District Judge Thomas Prince’s August ruling that Senate Bill 608 is unconstitutional.
The bill, passed last session, would require manufacturers to make available the top 25 wine and spirits brands available to all wholesalers in Oklahoma.
Robert McCampbell, arguing for those who want the measure tossed, said it runs counter to State Question 792, which was passed by voters in 2016.
Lawmakers put SQ 792 on the ballot, and voters approved the constitutional amendment. It is largely known for letting convenience and grocery stores sell wine and strong beer.
The measure, which took effect in 2018, also allows manufacturers and importers of wine and spirits to designate which wholesalers would handle their products. Wholesalers provide the product to package or liquor stores.
Mithun Mansinghani, solicitor general for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, said that since State Question 792 took effect with the new distribution language, two wholesalers have controlled 80% to 90% of the market and reduced product availability.
Mansinghani suggested that the law hurts rural retailers the most and has increased the price that will be passed on to consumers. He said the Legislature was well within its rights when it adopted the new regulation in Senate Bill 608.
Chief Justice Noma Gurich asked him if the Legislature, which wrote the state question, had changed its mind while the public had not.
She said lawmakers have not been consistent. She also said the attorney general drafted the ballot title for SQ 792.
“There is no way Senate Bill 608 can survive,” said McCampbell, explaining that a statute must yield to the Oklahoma Constitution.
The role of the court is to protect the constitution, McCampbell said.
Featured video