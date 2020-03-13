The state plans to expand the criteria it uses to determine which individuals should be tested for COVID-19, Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Friday.

The expanded criteria would put the state’s testing standards in line with those used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Before, all we really looked at was, were you in one of these Level 3 countries, or were you exposed to a known COVID case? That was really the main criteria,” Dart said. “We know the systems are the same as influenza, but we weren’t really paying as close attention to people with coughs … fever. Now we are paying closer attention to that just in case there are symptoms they are not aware of.”

Dart said the expanded criteria includes:

  • Hospitalized patients who have signs/symptoms compatible with COVID-19.
  • Symptomatic individuals such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions.
  • Anyone who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient.
  • Any person who has a travel history from affected geographic areas including international and domestic locations within 14 days of their symptoms onset.

Dart added that two private labs in the state, LabCorp and RML, now have testing capabilities.

“Testing is not available onsite at Tulsa Health Department,” Dart said. “If you are concerned about your risk of exposure, contact your health provider."

Jamie Dukes, spokeswoman for the state Health Department, confirmed that the updated criteria would be issued later Friday.

Dart made his remarks at a press conference at the Tulsa Health Department office. He was joined by city and county officials, including Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Fire Chief Ray Driskell, Mayor G.T. Bynum, County Commissioner Karen Keith and Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Bynum said the city has no plans to cancel public events at its facilities but that he would reassess the situation should there be "community spread" of the virus.

There have been three COVID-19 cases in the state, one confirmed and two presumed.

Dukes said the state Health Department has conducted approximately 150 tests and has 500 test kits on hand.

