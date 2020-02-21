OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter on Friday said the state will dismiss its lawsuit against three of the nation’s largest opioid distributors and pursue the case in state court.
New lawsuits will be refiled against each company individually in state court at a later date.
The move comes three weeks after McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Corp. removed the state’s case from Cleveland County District Court to a federal court in Oklahoma City, according to a press release from Hunter’s office.
Dismissing the charges takes the case out of federal court, according to Hunter’s office.
In January, the state filed one lawsuit against all three companies.
Hunter said the companies’ ultimate goal is to have the state’s case buried with the thousands of others in Ohio.
“We want to hold these three companies accountable to Oklahomans in an Oklahoma courtroom,” Hunter said. “It is regrettable, yet not surprising, that these companies are taking a page out of Johnson & Johnson’s failed playbook in an attempt to escape responsibility for their irresponsible and deadly business practices in our state.
“It is because of their misconduct we have lost thousands of lives, while hundreds of thousands continue to struggle with addiction. The team and I look forward to refiling these cases where they belong, in state court.”
Hunter sued opioid maker Johnson & Jonson and its subsidiaries in Cleveland County District Court and obtained a $465 million nonjury verdict. The case has been appealed.
Other opioid makers have reached settlement agreements with the state.