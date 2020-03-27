State officials warned the public Friday of scams associated with filing for unemployment compensation.
“Individuals laid off due to COVID-19 closures are being asked for both payment and processing information when filing a claim on fraudulent unemployment compensation sites,” said Robin Roberson, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, in a written statement.
Rather, state officials said individuals are not required, nor should they accept assistance from an unknown source to file a claim for unemployment benefits.
“We understand there are many fraudulent sites out there seeking to take advantage of people out of work through no fault of their own,” Roberson said. “We received a record number of first-time claims last week and they’re being processed at no charge to the claimant.”
The OESC urged claimants to report the site or telemarketer phone number to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of Attorney General if they are asked to file an unemployment claim for a fee or asked for credit card or bank account information.
Curtis is a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. He also covers federal court news, maintains the Tulsa World database page and develops online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471