A Stigler woman died Friday after sustaining critical injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County.

Brandy Yaws, 43, died at a Fort Smith, Arkansas, hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Yaws was driving a 2010 Chevrolet west on Oklahoma 9 about a half mile west of Stigler around 4 p.m. Friday when she turned left onto Fishcreek Road in front of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, according to the report.

The pickup struck Yaws' vehicle on the passenger side, and she sustained head and torso injuries. She was taken to a Fort Smith hospital, where she died, according to the report.

Yaws was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The pickup driver reportedly was not injured.

