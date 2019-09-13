A Stigler woman died Friday after sustaining critical injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County.
Brandy Yaws, 43, died at a Fort Smith, Arkansas, hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Yaws was driving a 2010 Chevrolet west on Oklahoma 9 about a half mile west of Stigler around 4 p.m. Friday when she turned left onto Fishcreek Road in front of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, according to the report.
The pickup struck Yaws' vehicle on the passenger side, and she sustained head and torso injuries. She was taken to a Fort Smith hospital, where she died, according to the report.
Yaws was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The pickup driver reportedly was not injured.