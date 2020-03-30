The city of Stillwater on Monday joined the list of Oklahoma cities ordering residents to shelter in place in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement came the day after Oklahoma State University announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Stillwater campus. Public access to the municipal building was restricted and park equipment also was closed.
More than 1.3 million Oklahomans — or about a third of the state population — are under shelter-in-place orders beyond Stillwater, including those in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman and Edmond, as governing bodies in those cities take action beyond what Gov. Kevin Stitt has mandated for the state.
Under Stitt’s “safer at home” order issued March 25, all “vulnerable populations” statewide are required to stay at home until April 30, except for essential travel such as trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, and gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited. In counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases — which was 47 of 77 as of Monday — businesses considered nonessential are to close.
Stillwater’s order expands Stitt’s order, requiring all residents to stay at home. It mirrors actions first taken in Oklahoma by Norman Mayor Breea Clark and followed by Oklahoma City’s and Tulsa‘s respective mayors David Holt and G.T. Bynum.
“(Stillwater) is going all-in to fight the spread of this virus,” City Manager Norman McNickle said in a news release. “This order enables us to enforce the notion that residents should be staying at home and stress the importance of a community effort to stop the spread of this virus.”
The city of Edmond also adopted a similar order Monday evening, and Muskogee came close last week when enacting a stay at home recommendation for its residents.
Other cities have opted only to amend their emergency declarations to match Stitt’s orders, such as Broken Arrow, the fourth most populous city in the state.
The city of Claremore did the same, but took additional steps to mitigate community spread on Monday by closing municipal buildings and suspending garage sales.
Oklahoma has seen an exponential increase in confirmed cases since testing capabilities increased last week, which officials expected, and as of Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 481 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. Ten days prior, 49 cases were confirmed along with one death.
Featured video