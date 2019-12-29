The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a Stillwater man died in a head-on crash on State Highway 51 on Saturday evening.

Jonathon Sain, 45, was pronounced dead at Stillwater Medical Center. Two others were injured in the crash. 

Sain was reportedly eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway about 5:51 p.m. Saturday west of State Highway 108. His 2012 Mazda 5 hit an oncoming westbound 2008 GMC Sierra, sending the pickup into oncoming traffic where it hit an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Spark. 

The driver of the GMC was taken to Stillwater Medical Center, and a passenger in the Chevrolet was treated at the scene for a head injury, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

The crash's cause remains under investigation. 

