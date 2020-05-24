A Stillwater woman died in a southwest Oklahoma crash on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers don't yet know what happened in the single-vehicle crash, but they said Tammy Sebrant, 48, was riding passenger in a pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Stillwater man in Jackson County when a crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. along Oklahoma 6, a mile south of U.S. Highway 62, near Altus. 

Sebrant was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was flown to a hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, in stable condition. 

Both Sebrant and the driver were wearing their seat belts at the time, troopers said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

