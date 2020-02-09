In his State of the State address Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt called for consolidating some state agencies, a recommendation met with mixed reactions from state lawmakers.
The changes Stitt outlined in his speech could be just the beginning of a government reorganization.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services in October hired a consulting firm to assess how Oklahoma state government is structured and make recommendations on how it could be reorganized in a simplified way to increase efficiency and collaboration.
The state’s budget agency agreed to pay just under $1.1 million to Guidehouse, a consulting firm based in Washington, D.C., that won the contract through a public bidding process, according to records obtained by The Oklahoman.