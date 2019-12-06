OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday announced the appointment of Scott Crow as the Oklahoma Department of Corrections director.
Senate confirmation is required 2020 legislative session.
Crow was appointed interim director after the abrupt resignation of Joe Allbaugh in June.
“While interim director, Scott Crow stepped forward as a visionary and strong leader for the Department of Corrections,” Stitt said. “Crow successfully led the agency to accomplish major initiatives, such as the inaugural re-entry fairs ahead of the House Bill 1269 commutation release. Crow is strengthening morale among employees and setting goals to modernize operations. He is the right person to receive the appointment to be the next director of ODOC.”
“It is an honor to serve Gov. Stitt, the people of Oklahoma and staff of this great agency,” Crow said. “This is a post I accept with humility, a sense of duty, no illusions of the work that lies ahead - and an eye toward what works in corrections. I look forward to continue assisting the governor as we manage and improve this critical agency, and help make Oklahoma a Top Ten state – and ODOC a Top Ten state correctional agency.”
Crow has been with the agency since April 1996, when he was hired as a special investigator supervisor.
Prior to working for the agency, he worked in law enforcement in southwest Oklahoma.
He served as a captain with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and assistant police chief for the City of Cache.
As director, Crow will continue to lead the agency’s more than 4,300 employees working in its 24 facilities stretched across Oklahoma, as well as Probation and Parole Services and Community Corrections.