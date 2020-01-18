OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday announced the appointment of Laura Farris as Creek County associate district judge.
Farris replaces Mark A. Ihrig, who retired effective Aug. 1, 2019.
“Laura Farris is a proven and dedicated public servant who has faithfully served the people of Creek County for 20 years,” Stitt said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing her expertise and hard-work on display as the newest associate district judge in Oklahoma.”
Farris served as a prosecutor for Creek and Okfuskee counties for 20 years.
She was a 1999 graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law.
“It is humbling to have his trust and support, and I look forward to serving my community with the independence and impartiality required of a judge,” said Farris.
Featured video