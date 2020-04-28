OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said the state has made progress in processing unemployment claims that have flooded the system in the wake of COVID-19 business closures.
Some 294,000 Oklahomans have filed for unemployment benefits and the state processed 116,000 claims last week alone, the governor said.
The system was designed to handle about 2,500 claims in any given week, Stitt said.
“We have paid out more than $307 million in benefits since the pandemic started,” Stitt said. “We are working to get the claims paid as quickly as possible. I know the frustration and anxiety Oklahomans are facing with bills that are coming due right now. People are out of work and have been waiting for their claim to go through.”
He said his entire digital transformation team has been working day and night with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to get the claims processed quickly.
Last week, the state processed more than 70,000 claims that needed a tier-two review, he said. An extra 200 workers were hired to get those completed, he said.
“I encourage you all to double-check your information because a tier-two claim likely means something on the claim doesn’t match what we have in our database,” the governor said.
The state also started to pay claims for independent contractors or those who are self-employed who were not eligible for traditional unemployment, Stitt said.
Complaints about the filing and receiving of unemployment benefits have been widespread.
“It is very frustrating for me as well,” Stitt said.
Prior to the pandemic, the agency had been receiving 1,800 claims a week, Stitt said.
He called the current situation unprecedented, adding that 294,000 cases have been filed since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 160,000 claims have been processed, said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
The state created a new call center to get the wait times down, Stitt said.
“I hear Oklahomans' frustrations,” he said. “I am getting daily updates.”
Stitt said the vendor that provides the cards with the benefits loaded onto them also provides the cards to a ton of other states, which created a backlog.
He said he knows how important it is to Oklahomans who are trying to pay bills.
“I am with them,” the governor said. “I am on top of it.”
He asked Oklahomans to be patient.
“Give me another week and I am going to have this thing wrapped up,” Stitt said.
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt gives an update on the Covid-19 in Oklahoma