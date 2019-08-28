OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced an executive order to create a panel to help officials get an accurate count in the 2020 census.
Census Day is April 1, 2020. Its findings are used to determine how to allocate federal funds, among other things.
“A complete and accurate count of Oklahoma’s population is vital to the success of our state,” Stitt said in a news release. “With this executive order, I am directing state government to collaborate with leaders across Oklahoma to encourage participation and ensure that every Oklahoman is counted in the 2020 Census. “With everyone’s participation, I believe our state’s population will exceed 4 million people.”
The 20-member Oklahoma Census 2020 Complete Count Committee will issue recommendations on how Oklahoma can receive the most complete and accurate census count.