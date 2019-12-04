OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday filed the paperwork with the Oklahoma Election Board for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
The filing period began Monday and ends Wednesday.
“I am just excited the president asked me to come fill out and file his paperwork for reelection,” Stitt said of his fellow Republican. “I was honored to do it.”
Trump has done a great job, he said.
Since his election, Trump has created 50,000 jobs in Oklahoma, Stitt said.
He said it has been phenomenal to watch Trump fight “the big bureaucracy.”
“Oklahomans stand with him,” Stitt said. “I think he will win Oklahoma very easily.”
Stitt was asked about U.S. House Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump.
He said when he travels the state, people think that the impeachment effort is a “witch hunt.”
“They think the Democrats need to get back to work,” Stitt said.
He said he didn’t think the U.S. Senate would find Trump guilty during a possible trial.
“I think this is partisan politics,” Stitt said. “I think people in Oklahoma see right through it. It is time they get back to work and quit playing politics.”
He said Trump is a “make sense, get it done, type of a guy.”
“He hates the bureaucracy and he just wants us to move our country forward,” Stitt said. “So he is really a guy that is very practical.”
Also filing Tuesday as Democrats were former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden of Philadelphia, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer.
Former House Minority Leader Scott Inman, D-Del City, filed the paperwork for Biden. He called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Republicans filing Tuesday were Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a perennial candidate from Sand Diego, Manhattan Beach attorney Matthew John Matern, and Illinois businessman and former presidential candidate Bob Ely.
Since Monday, 16 people have filed, but U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she was dropping out of the race.
