OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Saturday ordered the temporary lifting of most certification requirements for law enforcement officers and also banned most state-paid interstate travel.
“The state is working to ensure we continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and provide our agencies with the flexibility they need in order to execute on their essential duties,” Stitt said in a press release. “These measures will help us ensure our law enforcement agencies have the necessary manpower as we continue to respond to this crisis while also limiting non-essential travel.”
The order was issued in the form of amendments to Stitt's existing emergency declaration.
Saturday's order lifts statutory and rule-based training and certification requirements for regular and reserve law officers through the current emergency and for 30 days after its conclusion.
Separately, the order bans all official travel unless authorized by Stitt.