Stitt had proposed taking President Donald Trump on a tour of Greenwood during Trump's time in Tulsa, but black leaders strongly objected. They said Trump is so unpopular among African Americans that they feared such a visit could touch off violence.  IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet with some black leaders while in Tulsa Saturday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a press conference Friday.

"I'll be with him," Stitt said. "He's going be meeting with some African-American leaders around Greenwood ... we're excited to have him here. I think this is really good for Tulsa."

Stitt indicated he hopes to secure some federal funding for the Greenwood history center planned for Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street.

"It's really putting a lot of focus on Oklahoma and the story is going to be told, Stitt said. "It's going to be good for Oklahoma."

It was unclear who Pence will be meeting, and Stitt's office said Friday afternoon that details were still being worked out.

Stitt had proposed taking President Donald Trump on a tour of Greenwood during Trump's time in Tulsa, but black leaders strongly objected. They said Trump is so unpopular among African-Americans that they feared such a visit could touch off violence.

"I originally thought it was a good idea for him to see the Greenwood area, but ... we talked to the African-American community and they said that would not be a good idea so we asked the president not to do that," Stitt said.

