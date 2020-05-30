OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has asked a federal judge to rule that he has the power to let tribes offer games not authorized by state law.
He has asked the judge to put mediation in an ongoing legal dispute over tribal gaming compacts on hold pending the outcome of his request.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and legislative leaders said Stitt did not have that power.
Hunter and some tribes asked the Department of the Interior to reject new compacts that the governor has signed with two tribes.
“Subsequently, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and many of the non-settling Tribes have taken a position that questions the Governor’s authority to bind the State to new gaming compacts that address forms of gaming ‘prohibited by state law,’ specifically challenging these compacts,” Stitt’s brief, filed Thursday, said. “This position implies that complete resolution may not be possible, as it suggests that the Oklahoma Legislature must control the scope of the settlement discussions.
“This position is wholly inconsistent with the concept of Tribal sovereignty, the IGRA (Indian Gaming Regulatory Act) scheme, and Oklahoma’s Constitution and statutes.”
Stitt is asking the judge to determine that he is authorized to negotiate and enter into new or amended compacts that address all forms of class III gaming.
Tribes sued Stitt on Dec. 31 asking a federal judge to rule that the gaming compacts automatically renewed.
He is also asking the court to find that he has the power to bind the state to such compacts, even if those forms of games are not yet authorized under state law.
“The governor’s filing yesterday is irrelevant to the case, wrong on the law and is completely inconsistent with the legal principle of federalism,” said Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Hunter.
Stitt believes the compacts expired Jan. 1 and that class III gaming, which includes slot machines, is now illegal.
He is seeking higher exclusivity rates from tribes to operate Class III gaming.
A federal judge has ordered mediation between Stitt and the tribes.
Stitt entered into compacts in April with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation that attempted to expand games that are currently not allowed in state law.
In a letter to the Department of the Interior, Chickasaw Nation Senior Counsel Stephen Greetham said the issue has never been about Stitt’s authority to negotiate compacts, but whether he can bind the state to the product of his negotiations.
Greetham renewed the tribe’s call for the agency to reject the two compacts.
The Department of the Interior must approve the compacts for them to take effect.
But approval by the agency would not cure any legal defects with the compacts.
