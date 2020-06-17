Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma's six congressional Republicans are among more than 50 "surrogates" President Donald Trump's campaign says will campaign on his behalf during Saturday's 7 p.m. rally at the BOK Arena.
Besides U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and U.S. Representatives Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole, the list includes Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and eight U.S. House members not from Oklahoma.
It also includes 24 people listed as members of the Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board. Among them is former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon.
The names were released Wednesday afternoon by the Trump campaign.
Trump surrogates for Tulsa rally
Gov. Kevin Stitt; Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell; U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe; U.S. Sen. James Lankford; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton; National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer; Congressman Tom Cole; Congressman Frank Lucas; Congressman Markwayne Mullin; Congressman Kevin Hern.
Congressman Mike Johnson; Congressman Jim Jordan; Congressman David Kustoff; Congresswoman Debbie Lesko; Congressman Greg Pence; Congresswoman Elise Stefanik; Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Michael Glassner, Trump 2020 Chief Operating Officer; Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications; Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor; Jason Miller, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor; Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Communications Director; Tommy Hicks, Republican National Committee Co-Chair; Pam Bondi, Former Attorney General of Florida; Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union; Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, Inc.; Sean Duffy, Former Congressman.
Herman Cain, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chair; Pastor Darrell Scott, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chair; Diamond and Silk, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chairs; Speaker T.W. Shannon, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Dr. Carol Swain, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Rep. James White, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; KCarl Smith, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Corrin Rankin, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Deneen Borelli, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Jack Brewer, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Kiyan Michael, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Dr. Alveda King, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Sharon LeVell, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Madgie Nicolas, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Rev. C.L. Bryant, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Diante Johnson, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Stacy Washington, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Cecilia Johnson, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Chairman Glenn McCall, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Terrence K. Williams, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Calvin Tucker, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; David Harris Jr., Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board; Paris Dennard, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board.