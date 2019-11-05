OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday the appointment of Timothy King as the next district judge for Muskogee County.
“Mr. King’s wide-ranging experience as a military officer, private practice attorney and public servant in the United States Department of State and, most recently, as first assistant district attorney, has more than prepared him to assume the role of district court judge,” Stitt said. “The people of Muskogee County will benefit greatly from having a man with Mr. King’s compassion, intellect, and work ethic on the bench.”
King, 52, replaces Judge Mike Norman, who died in February.
“I am humbled and honored by Governor Stitt’s trust and confidence,” said King. “I look forward to serving my fellow Oklahomans with dedication, independence, integrity, and impartiality.”
King holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University, a law degree from the University of Tulsa and a master of law from Widener University.
Muskogee County is in the 15th Judicial District, which includes Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.