When Jennifer Murphy stepped into a kindergarten classroom to read a book, the reaction she received from the children wasn’t what she expected. In fact, it was the polar opposite.
A girl started crying and ran to hide in a corner as soon as she saw her, and a boy screamed about her duty weapon.
“ ‘You have a gun in the school!’ ” Murphy recounted. “Should I tell somebody that you have a gun in the school?”
The shock and sadness gripped the police officer’s heart in a way she wasn’t quite sure how to handle. So, she sat down and read, and the little girl who had been crying was soon at her side.
“She said, ‘I just want to tell you your makeup’s really pretty,’ ” Murphy said while laughing.
The experience launched Murphy’s summer reading program efforts that ultimately took shape in the Tulsa Police Reading Patrol, and she was honored Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Tulsa’s Above & Beyond Awards as Police Officer of the Year.
But the selection wasn’t only for the Patrol, because the Patrol lead to the placement of little libraries in high-crime, low-income apartment complexes across the city, backpacks stuffed with goodies for kids suffering traumatic experiences, a mentorship program with the Tulsa Housing Authority and more.
Murphy’s passion is fueled by her own experience. She said she sees herself in many of the kids she interacts with.
Growing up in a home in turmoil, she was 6 the first time she sat in a police car and 9 the first time she went into protective custody.
Missing 30 to 50 days of every school year, she also lost essential building blocks of English and math. Then she almost failed out of high school before a teacher encouraged her to redouble her efforts.
She fought for and later earned a college degree.
“I know that I had the ability, but I didn’t have the opportunities,” Murphy said. “So for me it’s so important to give these kids the opportunity.”
The sentiment is similar to one held by the 2020 E. Stanley Hawkins Firefighter of the Year, Xavier McNac.
McNac described himself as being “a little knucklehead” before he got into boxing at 19, and he said it taught him the confidence he now tries to instill in others through training for Smoke & Guns, an annual charity event.
“You would think that fighting would teach you to be an aggressor, but it actually took me the other way,” McNac said. “It helped me learn discipline and drive and pursuit, and it helped me understand how you push yourself in a fight. It’s the same in life: You’ll face obstacles; be tired, be hurt; but you can push through.”
Recently stepping away from the massive event, McNac has trained his focus on a boxing program with the Tulsa Police Activity League and the ropes course at the SkyWay Leadership Institute.
McNac said boxing provides the humbling and pick-me-up some kids in TPAL need. And the HelmZar Challenge Course gives him a front seat to kids challenging themselves and pushing through their fears, as well as the opportunity to encourage them.
“Xavier is absolutely one of our favorite facilitators,” said Caitlin Browning, SkyWalk’s senior operations manager. “He is just such a servant. He wants those positive moments for kids.”
Each recipient was awarded $3,000 they could donate to the charity of their choice. McNac chose the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund and Murphy selected the TPD Reading Patrol.
Attendees gave each recipient a standing ovation as they walked on stage to receive their awards following praise from Mayor G.T. Bynum.
“We’re in a time right now in our country where there is so much cynicism directed toward public safety personnel,” Bynum said. “What I’ve found in my time in this job is that the best way to counteract that cynicism is to know the stories of the people who are actually serving our community in these roles.”
Tulsa Fire Department Chief Ray Driskell thanked the Rotary Club for recognizing Murphy and McNac.
“The folks that we have that serve the citizens like they do are unbelievable; the things that they do that people don’t see,” Driskell said. “You’re going to hear two stories today of stories that we tell — there are literally hundreds of stories that we don’t tell.”
Featured video