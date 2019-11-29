Much drier and warmer weather in on the way for the Tulsa area after a soggy Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, though there is still a chance for storms as the weekend approaches, forecasters said.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning across parts of eastern Oklahoma, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said Friday.
"Areas of drizzle and light rain showers persist across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Thunderstorm chances will increase, especially south, as we move into the afternoon," forecasters said.
Hail up to the size of quarters will be the main threat, with damaging winds to 65 mph possible primarily across southeast Oklahoma.
"Showers along with isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing early Saturday along and ahead of a cold front pushing through the region. The greater thunderstorm potential is forecast over far southeast Oklahoma into through mid morning."
Precipitation should taper off from west to east behind the front, with clearing skies and gusty west to southwesterly winds in the 25 to 40 mph range.
NWS forecast
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms to follow. Temperatures rising to around 60 by 2 a.m. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a steady temperature around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.